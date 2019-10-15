Comedy night to benefit Harrybrooke Park

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will hold its seventh annual Comedy Night featuring dinner and professional comedians Nov. 7 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event, sponsored this year by Marandola Fuel, will include a full BBQ pig roast, entertainment and a silent auction and be held at the VFW Hall on Avery Road in town.

The comedy night has traditionally been held in the spring but was moved to the fall his year.

Comedians Mike Gaffney and Melvin George II will take the stage.

“Comedy shows are such a blast for us,” said Billy Buckbee, the park’s executive director. “We all need a good night away from all life offers and what better way than to break corn brews among friends of all ages as we raise a few dollars for the park.”

The event will also feature a raffle and live auction, including donations from the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Buckbee said the comedy night has been a sell-out event each year.

“On behalf of the Board of Managers, staff and Friends of Harrybrooke volunteers, we extend our sincerest gratitude in advance for their overwhelming support,” Buckbee said.

Tickets are $50 per person.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.harrybrookepark.org and go to “Events.”