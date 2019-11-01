Comedy night to support Harrybrooke

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will hold its seventh annual Comedy Night featuring dinner and professional comedians Nov. 7 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event, sponsored this year by Marandola Fuel, will include a full BBQ pig roast, entertainment and a silent auction and be held at the VFW Hall on Avery Road in town.

Comedians Mike Gaffney and Melvin George II will take the stage.

The event will also feature a raffle and live auction, including donations from the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Tickets are $50 per person.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.harrybrookepark.org and go to “Events.”