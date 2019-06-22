Community dinner set in New Milford

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT will host a community dinner June 27 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford.

This dinner is planned to be part of a regular series of dinners. The dinner menu will include roasted chicken, German potato salad, grilled summer vegetables, cole slaw, watermelon, cookies and lemonade.

The cost is $15 per adult and $7.50 per child 12 and under. Individuals can also donate funds for a community fund which will supply dinner tickets to those who could not otherwise afford to attend.

Tickets can be purchased at www.communityculinaryschool.org or by calling 203-512-5791.

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT provides job and life skills training to unemployed and underemployed adults.

The school’s next 12-week session will begin Sept. 9.

To enroll, email culinaryschool@sbcglobal.net or visit www.communityculinaryschool.org.