Search 
Sun Aug 18 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, August 18 News
News

Computer classes set at Kent library

on

Kent Memorial Library will offer ongoing hands-on computer classes for those who want to learn the basics of computers.

The computers that will be used were recently donated by Kent Center School.

The first class, which will be held Aug. 21 and again Aug. 24 at 2 p.m., will cover: how to turn a computer on and use the “start” menu, how to log in, what a mouse, cursor, icon and app are, what Wifi is, the difference between a file and a folder, how to get on the internet and what a USB and other plugs are.

Future beginner-level classes will cover right-click vs. left click; name, save, and “navigate” to find files; how to use a thumb drive; how to do a search with Google and other offerings; how to find and download items such as tax forms; cut, copy and past; how to be more secure online and learn internet safety; and what a browser is and what to use.

More intermediate classes will eventually cover Microsoft Office, showing patrons how to create resumes and business files, and prepare for work in an office. We’ll cover: Word (writing), Excel (spreadsheets), Powerpoint (slide shows), Publisher (invitations, graphics).

For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.

loading