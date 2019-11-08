Concert to celebrate the late Dolph Traymon

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kent will present its next “Music in the Nave” event, “Jazz & Chopin: A Concert Celebrating Kent’s Legendary Pianist, Dolph Traymon,” Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.

The concert will celebrate the centennial of pianist Dolph Traymon.

Traymon went from child prodigy to accompanist to Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee and Rudy Vallee before opening the Fife ‘n Drum Restaurant & Inn in Kent in 1973.

There, he performed nightly until his death in 2016 at age 97.

Always in black tie, Traymon would play an eclectic mix of Chopin and standards that entertained regulars such as Vladimir Horowitz, Skitch Henderson and James Cagney.

Fittingly, Music in the Nave will celebrate his 100th birthday with pianist Margarita Nuller playing music by Chopin and vocalist Wanda Houston and a jazz trio performing from The Great American Songbook.

Nuller gave her debut recital at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall as a winner of the Artist International Auditions.

She has been a soloist with orchestras in the U.S. and abroad and currently teaches at the Kent School. Wanda Houston has worked in productions with stars such as Michael Jackson, Barbra Streisand and Natalie Cole, and regularly sings at the Sharon Playhouse and the Fife ’n Drum.

Tickets to the concert are $20 at the door and $15 in advance. Students will be admitted for free at the 1 Main St. church.