Search 
Thu Nov 21 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, November 21 News
News

Concerts, shopping slated at Makery Coworking

|on 

Makery Coworking on Bank Street in New Milford will offer several events, including music and pop-up shop, in the coming days.

A concert with Orcie Jenkins will be held Nov. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. He will perform music from his latest album, "Centennial Cole," a tribute album that honors the legacy of Nat "King" Cole, who would have turned 100 years old this year.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81617567341

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a community BYOB social.

The center’s monthly local artisan show, a Pop-Up Shoppery, will be open Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of downtown New Milford’s Small Business Saturday.

The event will feature more than 17 local vendors showcasing holiday gifts, including clothes, candles, soaps, jewelry, woodworking and more.

The Doug White Quintet and special guests will perform a concert, “Holidays on Jazz,” a diverse collection of classic jazz holiday tunes, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81392131055.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a community BYOB social.

loading