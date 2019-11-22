Concerts, shopping slated at Makery Coworking

Makery Coworking on Bank Street in New Milford will offer several events, including music and pop-up shop, in the coming days.

A concert with Orcie Jenkins will be held Nov. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. He will perform music from his latest album, "Centennial Cole," a tribute album that honors the legacy of Nat "King" Cole, who would have turned 100 years old this year.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81617567341

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a community BYOB social.

The center’s monthly local artisan show, a Pop-Up Shoppery, will be open Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of downtown New Milford’s Small Business Saturday.

The event will feature more than 17 local vendors showcasing holiday gifts, including clothes, candles, soaps, jewelry, woodworking and more.

The Doug White Quintet and special guests will perform a concert, “Holidays on Jazz,” a diverse collection of classic jazz holiday tunes, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81392131055.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a community BYOB social.