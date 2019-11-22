Concerts, shopping slated at Makery Coworking

Makery Coworking on Bank Street in New Milford will offer several events, including music and pop-up shop, in the coming days.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81617567341
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a community BYOB social.
The event will feature more than 17 local vendors showcasing holiday gifts, including clothes, candles, soaps, jewelry, woodworking and more.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81392131055.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a community BYOB social.