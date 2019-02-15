Search 
Fri Feb 15 2019

Friday, February 15
Concerts slated at Hunt Hill Farm

on

Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will offer concerts with Dave Robbins and the Incredible Amplifiers Feb. 23, the Myles Mancuso Band March 8 and Chris Vitarello March 30.

The benefit concert series will also feature local breweries who will offer craft beer and food trucks from around the area.

Ticket are $25 each and will support the scholarships programs offered at Hunt Hill in acting, drawing, painting, songwriting, music performance and cooking.

For more information, call the Upland Road center at 860-355-0300.

