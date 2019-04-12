Search 
Fri Apr 12 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, April 12 News
News

Concerts slated at Hunt Hill Farm

on
  • Hunt Hill Farm at The Silo in New Milford will offer concerts in the coming days. Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings / The News-Times

    Hunt Hill Farm at The Silo in New Milford will offer concerts in the coming days.

    Hunt Hill Farm at The Silo in New Milford will offer concerts in the coming days.

    Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings
Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Hunt Hill Farm at The Silo in New Milford will offer concerts in the coming days.

Hunt Hill Farm at The Silo in New Milford will offer concerts in the coming days.

Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings

Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will present several concerts in the coming days.

An emerging artist concert, featuring singer-songwriters Nick Arne, RivaJean and Emma Kiara - who have been selected for the REAP Program - will be held April 19.

All three musicians will perform, the proceeds from the suggested donation of $10 for the concert go directly to the three performers.

Vocalist Diane Blue, a skillful harmonica player, will perform in concert May 25.

For more information, call the 44 Upland Road center at 860-355-0300.

loading