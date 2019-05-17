Concerts slated at Hunt Hill Farm

Hunt Hill Farm in the Northville section of New Milford will present a musical program with Murali Coryell May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Future concerts with other musicians are also planned.

Coryell, a leading contemporary guitarist, will perform songs from his recent CD, “Made in Texas,” released in March.

It will be his first appearance since the passing of his father, jazz guitar legend Larry Coryell.

Murali Coryell has been inducted into the New York Blues Hall Of Fame and was a 2014 BMA nominee for DVD of the year.

The benefit concert will also feature local breweries offering craft beer and farm fresh foods.

Tickets are $20, with funds to support Hunt Hill’s scholarship programs.

The summer concert series will also include music by Diane Blue May 25, Deadgrass June 22, Gil Parris June 29, a Bob Dylan tribute July 12, Frankie Justin July 13, a John Denver tribute July 19, Doug Munro July 20, Jon Bates July 27 and Slam Allan Aug. 24.

For information and advance seating, visit www.hunthillfarm.org.