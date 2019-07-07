Search 
Sun Jul 7 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, July 7 News
News

Concerts slated at Hunt Hill Farm

on

Hunt Hill Farm in the Northville section of New Milford will present concerts, including a Bob Dylan tribute July 12, music with Frankie Justin July 13, a John Denver tribute July 19, and music with Doug Munro July 20, Jon Bates July 27 and Slam Allan Aug. 24. For more information and advance seating, visit www.hunthillfarm.org.

Justin, a country singer and songwriter, has two singles, “Summer Radio” and “Crazy,” on mainstream radio.He performs at venues such as Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central, The Commodore, Belcourt Taps, The Local and The Bluebird Café.

Tickets for the July 13 concert from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. are $20 in advance and $25 at the event.

loading