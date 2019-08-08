Concerts under way in Washington

The Washington Friends of Music is presenting its seventh annual Summer Concert Festival with The New Baroque Soloists Fridays at 5:30 p.m.

Future programs will be held Aug. 9 and 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the meetinghouse of the First Congregational Church on the Green in Washington.

The chamber orchestra, with up to 10 musicians, will perform with cellist Samuel Magill and violist Vincent Lionti, both highly regarded members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

The Aug. 9 concert will include “Herdringen Suite” for Trumpet, Oboe, Violin, Cello and Basso continuo by G.F. Handel, as well as concertos by Albinoni, Quantz and Bach.

The final concert will feature Bach’s First Brandenburg Concerto, performed with horns, oboes, strings, and basso continuo, as well as a quartet by Quantz, a concerto by Handel, and a sinfonia by Bach.

The concerts will be followed by a reception with the musicians.

Tickets are $25 in advance at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston, and $30 at the door.

Program details and ticket information can be found at WashingtonCT4Music.blogspot.com and by calling 860-868-9174.