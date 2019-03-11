The Connecticut Sports Arena at 32 Still River Drive is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The facility offers a range of indoor sports programs for all ages; rents space for youth programs in the community, as well as for open play; offers acting and voice classes through PAC at 32 Below; and operates camps. Above, 4-year-olds, from left to right, Abner Osborn, Dexter Quinby, Nolin Hofler and Jack Dimock practice their soccer skills during a recent youth program. less The Connecticut Sports Arena at 32 Still River Drive is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The facility offers a range of indoor sports programs for all ages; rents space for youth programs in the ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Connecticut Sports Arena is ‘a home away from home’ 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

The Connecticut Sports Arena in New Milford caters to the needs of sports enthusiasts and beyond.

The center, which turns 10 this year, not only offers indoor sports for youth and adults, it also provides an after-school program and theater opportunities through the Performing Arts Center at 32 Below.

“We are very happy where we are at 10 years, not just in the community of New Milford, but beyond,” said Matt Chila, who co-owns the center alongside Nelson Mingachos. They are two of the original four owners.

Chila said they recently made renovations to the space, including the addition of batting cages, to accommodate baseball and softball training. “This spring we will enhance and grow that program,” he said.

The facility offers a range of indoor sports programs for all ages; rents space for youth programs in the community, as well as for open play; offers acting and voice classes through PAC at 32 Below; and operates camps.

“It’s a home away from home,” said Kori Kermashek, of Brookfield, whose 8-year-old son attends the after-school program and participates in numerous sports activities.

“They’re amazing,” Kermashek said. “The staff is personable and they all love the kids.”

Chila said the center’s three worlds — the after-school program, sports practice and rentals, and sports open play and rentals — work as a whole, allowing individuals to participate in a variety of activities. “We need it all,” he said.

The center boasts two large arenas, one with a turf field and another with hardwood oak floors and three basketball courts.

Basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, floor hockey and more are among the offerings available.

Children in second grade through high school are invited to participate in CSA’s basketball program, which draws youth from New Milford and surrounding towns such as Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield and Bethel.

Tournaments, clinics and premiere teams are offered.

Volleyball clinics, now in the sixth year, are open to middle and high school students. The club plays in tournaments and operates a summer camp.

CSA is a licensed daycare facility that offers after-school care. Students can take the bus to the center to participate in sports or theater activities and complete their homework.

“It’s a unique experience for kids to come here after school and learn sports and be active,” said Chila of the program that opened in 2011.

“There’s a great amount of room to run,” he said.

Michelle Baird, of New Milford, described the after-school program’s staff as “amazing.”

Her children, Tristan, 8, and Cameron, 6, both go to the center after school. Tristan has participated in numerous sports activities but recently discovered PAC at 32 Below and “loves it.”

