‘Connecticut Yankels’ slated at Temple

Temple Sholom on Route 7 in New Milford will present a program on the history of Jews in Connecticut Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Author and journalist Cathryn J. Prince will share the story of “Connecticut Yankels” at the program, which will include a short Shabbat service before the lecture and a post-event wine and cheese reception.

The event is free and open to the public.

“It took time for Jews to be accepted as full citizens here,” said Prince, a journalist with The Times of Israel.

The Weston resident researched Jewish history in the state for an article that also looked at the increase in anti-Semitism in Connecticut.

Besides her work as a journalist Prince is the author of several nonfiction history books. Her next book "Queen of the Mountaineers: The Trailblazing Life of Fanny Bullock Workman” is due out in May 2019.

The talk is part of Temple Sholom’s Limud educational series.

“After a swastika desecrated a restaurant just a mile away from the synagogue, our eyes were opened to statistics recorded by the ADL, which indicate escalating anti-Semitism in the State of Connecticut,” said Rabbi Ari Rosenberg. “We thought it would be helpful to consider what we're seeing today, in a broader historical context.”

“When I saw a News-Times article citing Cathryn Prince, I contacted her immediately, to extend an invitation for her to share her research with Temple Sholom,” he said.

For more information and RSVP, although it’s not required, call 860-354-0273.