‘Consummate lawyer and gentleman’ Hank Anderson dies at 101

Among those to share a Thanksgiving dinner on the Village Green more than four decades ago were, clockwise, from the front left, New Milford police Chief Ted Adams; unidentified; Sylvester Craig; Father Robert Sanders from St. Francis Xavier Church; attorney Henry "Hank" Anderson; Marian Carlson; and Dr. John Street.

Longtime attorney Henry B “Hank” Anderson, who was a founding partner of Cramer & Anderson LLP, which has offices throughout Litchfield County, has died.

The 101-year-old decorated veteran died June 22 at his home in Brewster, Mass., where he had lived with his wife “Bunny” since 1999.

Services will be held at a later date.

Three of the firm’s six offices are in New Milford, Kent and Washington.

“The passing of Attorney Henry ‘Hank’ Anderson was the end of an era not only for Cramer & Anderson but also for the Connecticut Bar,” said Cramer & Anderson partner Art Weinshank. “His personal accomplishments, prominence in the field of law and his exceptional character made our firm more than a Litchfield County firm but gave us statewide recognition.”

“Mr. Anderson was the consummate lawyer and gentleman. He was devoted to the law and the profession and was passionate about helping those who came to him with their legal problem,” said Cramer & Anderson partner Randy DiBella.

Anderson was a well-known and respected attorney, having had a distinguished career for five decades (see tribute letter, Page S4). He also loved the arts, travel, history and gardening.

“Hank was the last of an era of attorneys in Litchfield County who were gentleman, collegial, and willing to mentor, irrespective if you were in their firm,” said local attorney Terry Pellegrini. “You could always rely on their word.”

Anderson resided in Warren, Southbury and Sherman, where he served as town counsel for 20 years beginning in 1949. He was also Sherman Judge of Probate.

He served as president of the Litchfield County Bar Association and was a Fellow of the Connecticut Bar Association and American Bar Association, numerous statewide and national roles.

Among them was his role on a Real Property Committee of the National Conference of Bar Examiners from 1974 to 1985, according to an article about Anderson posted on Cramer & Anderson’s website.

It was during this time, Anderson drafted real estate questions for bar examining committees throughout the nation.

He was also “a lecturer on real estate law for the Connecticut Board of Realtors, and chairman of the Real Property Section of the Connecticut Bar Association,” the article states.

Early years

Anderson was born May 30, 1918, in Wilkinsburg, Pa., son of Dr. Henry B. Anderson and Adella (Stewart) Anderson.

He graduated from Wesleyan University in Middletown in 1940. During his undergraduate years, he held several leadership roles, was active in sports and was a member of honorary societies.

Anderson worked as assistant to the director of admissions at Wesleyan after graduation. While studying for a master’s degree, Anderson left Wesleyan and entered the U.S. Navy as a midshipman in 1941 and was commissioned an ensign that September, just months before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

