Search 
Sun Jun 16 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, June 16 News
News

‘Coolest Canine’

on

The New Milford Town Clerk’s Office has announced the winner of the 2019 “Coolest Canine” contest. Residents were invited to submit a photograph of their dog for the sixth annual contest. The public had an opportunity to cast votes for the winner, who received the #1 dog tag for the 2019-20 year. The winner is Luna Dempster, above. In addition to sponsoring the contest, the Town Clerk’s Office also collected donations of dog and cat items and monetary donations to benefit the New Milford Social Service Department’s families with pets.

loading