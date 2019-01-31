Search 
Wed Jan 30 2019

Wednesday, January 30 News
News

Costanza to perform in concert

on

The First Congregational Church of Washington has rescheduled its Jan. 19 recital by cellist Mary Costanza to Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. at its meetinghouse on the Green.

Accompanied by pianist Ray Pierpont, Costanza will perform an all-French program, including works by Offenbach, Saint-Saens and Franck.

The recital is being presented as a tribute to the Rev. Cheryl Anderson, who is retiring after 22 years as pastor of the church.

Admission is by free-will offering, with all proceeds to benefit the pastor’s moving fund.

Costanza lives in Washington Depot, where she has developed a thriving private studio that serves students of all ages.

