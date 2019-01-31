Costanza to perform in concert

The First Congregational Church of Washington has rescheduled its Jan. 19 recital by cellist Mary Costanza to Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. at its meetinghouse on the Green.

Accompanied by pianist Ray Pierpont, Costanza will perform an all-French program, including works by Offenbach, Saint-Saens and Franck.

The recital is being presented as a tribute to the Rev. Cheryl Anderson, who is retiring after 22 years as pastor of the church.

Admission is by free-will offering, with all proceeds to benefit the pastor’s moving fund.

Costanza lives in Washington Depot, where she has developed a thriving private studio that serves students of all ages.