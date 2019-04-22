Council giving away free copies of ‘Beautiful Boy’

The Prevention Council of Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington will distribute free copies of the New York Times best-selling book “Beautiful Boy” to residents who wish to read it.

In addition, a screening of “Beautiful Boy” will be shown May 5 at 4 p.m. at Shepaug Valley School in Washington

“Beautiful Boy” tells the heart wrenching story of a father’s efforts to save his son who became addicted to methamphetamines.

The lessons drawn from his account are readily applicable to any story of addiction.

Books will be available at local libraries and businesses in Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington.

Food and childcare will be provided at the screening, though reservations are encouraged by visiting https://tinyurl.com/PCBRWBeautifulBoy.

The Prevention Council of Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington is made up of various stakeholders coming together to reduce the harmful effects of substance abuse and addiction on individuals, families and children living and working in the three towns.

Members include students, parents, clergy, teachers, EMS personnel, law enforcement and local community leaders.

The council strives to achieve its goal through educating the community and implementing efforts to combat substance abuse.

For more information, email pcofbrw@gmail.com, or visit facebook/pcbrw, or www.pcbrw.org.