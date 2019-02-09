Council to present ‘Whose Water Is It?’

The Washington Environmental Council will present Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., as part of the Harwood Lecture Series, “Whose Water Is It? What to Know about CT’s Water & How to Protect It?”

The talk and visual presentation at the Wykeham Road library will be delivered by Washington resident Hugh Rogers, a Rivers Alliance of CT board member.

Topics to be discussed include: Is our water supply and quality protected? What is the state water plan, and what is it intended to do? Is water a public trust resource or a private commodity? And who decides?

Light refreshments will be served.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.