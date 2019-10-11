Craft show, sale planned at hotel

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration will present its 32nd annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show Oct. 12-14 and 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Brown’s Forge Road hotel.

An opening preview gala will be held Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will feature live music by The Red Hots, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and drinks.

The show, whcih will be open Oct. 12-14 and 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will celebrate fall and local artists.

More than 90 local artists and artisans will showcase their work.

A portion of all sales will benefit the hotel.

A $2 donation per person is requested. Children under 10 and hotel members will be admitted for free

Tickets to the gala are $25 in advance by using PayPal at www.merwinsvillehotel.org, $20 for hotel members and $30 at the door.