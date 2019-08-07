Cramer & Anderson Partner Daniel E. Casagrande has been named a 2019 Marvin J. Glink Private Practice Local Government Lawyer of the Year by the International Municipal Lawyers Association (IMLA). Cramer & Anderson Partner Daniel E. Casagrande has been named a 2019 Marvin J. Glink Private Practice Local Government Lawyer of the Year by the International Municipal Lawyers Association (IMLA). Photo: Courtesy Of Cramer & Anderson Photo: Courtesy Of Cramer & Anderson Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cramer & Anderson partner wins Lawyer of Year Award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The prestigious award recognizes an attorney in private practice who represents a local government and “exhibits those qualities that made Marvin Glink one of the truly remarkable lawyers working on behalf of public clients,” according to IMLA, which says the award “seeks to recognize a practitioner who has provided outstanding service to the public and who possesses an exemplary reputation in the legal community, the highest of ethical standards and who is devoted to mentoring young lawyers and educating lawyers in local government law.”

Cramer & Anderson has offices throughout Litchfield County, including in New Milford.

Attorney Casagrande was notified of the award July 29. It will be presented at a luncheon during IMLA's 84th Annual Conference, being held Sept. 18-22 in Atlanta. Registration remains open.

“I am humbled and honored by this award,” Attorney Casagrande said. “IMLA is North America’s premier resource for municipal lawyers. My career in representing Connecticut municipalities has been continually enriched by my association with the outstanding practitioners I have met at IMLA’s excellent seminars, as well as the invaluable research tools made available by its devoted staff.”

“I will continue spreading the word that the challenging and rewarding practice of municipal law is without question enhanced by membership in IMLA,” he added.

As part of his distinguished career spanning nearly 40 years, Attorney Casagrande has served as outside Assistant Corporation Counsel to the City of Danbury from 1990 through the present, and he and his Cramer & Anderson Municipal Law colleagues represent the Towns of New Milford, Kent, Cornwall, Bridgewater, Canaan, Sharon, and Washington.

Additionally, Attorney Casagrande is an ex-officio member of the Connecticut Association of Municipal Attorneys board, and served as CAMA president of from 2011 to 2013.

The Glink Award nomination called for three letters of endorsement, which include one from Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton.

“Attorney Casagrande exemplifies an IMLA Honoree in that he has led several litigation efforts that have made Danbury a safer place for all,” the mayor wrote.

“Attorney Casagrande is well known and respected in our community He has enthusiastically worked to improve our city's safety and quality of life ….,” he added.

“I have had the privilege of knowing and working directly with Dan for over thirty years,” wrote Les Pinter, managing attorney and deputy corporation counsel in Danbury, in another letter of endorsement.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, I can tell you that he is in the narrowest class of the finest, most skilled, creative, erudite, professional and honorable attorneys in any state, and especially in our field of municipal law here in Connecticut,” Pinter wrote.

