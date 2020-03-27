-
The staff and residents at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford painted this cheery message on one of their windows, wishing residents’ loved ones well during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation
Families and health care workers are finding creative ways to keep in touch with loved ones during these difficult times.
With social distancing in place, family and friends are not able to interact as they have in the past.
Increased phone calls and video chats are the new “normal.”
Two skilled health care facilities in New Milford, Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation, have been doing their part to ensure their residents remain active in are able to keep in touch with loved ones, since the facilities have restricted all visitors. See more photos on Page S3.