Cub Scout pack announces golf tournament

New Milford Cub Scout Pack 467 in New Milford will hold its second annual Golf for Scouting Tournament June 7 at Candlewood Valley Country Club in town.

The pack is seeking players and sponsors, and donations for its silent auction.

Registration will run from 8 to 9 a.m. at the 401 Danbury Road country club, with the tournament to start at 9 a.m.

Lunch will be held at the turn, with cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and awards to follow from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Awards will be given for longest drive and closest to the pin.

Funds raised will benefit Candlewood Valley Country Club, New Milford, CT. All funds raised go to the benefit the youth and programs for Cub

The cost for an individual is $150, which includes a golf cart, lunch and dinner. The cost is $500 for one foursome, which includes a golf cart and lunch and dinner for four; $1,000 for two foursomes, which includes golf carts and lunch and dinner for eight; $1,500 for three foursomes, which includes golf carts and lunch and dinner for 12; and $2,000 for four foursomes, which includes golf carts and lunch and dinner for 16.

Several sponsorships are available: title sponsorship for $2,000, which includes three golf foursomes, and title advertising with company logo on all tournament promotional materials and the pack website; gold sponsorship for $1,500, which includes two golf foursomes, and banner recognition at the event and on the pack website; and silver sponsorship for $1,000, which includes one golf foursome, and banner recognition at the event and on the pack website.

Also, bronze sponsorship for $500, which includes banner recognition at the event and on the pack website; dinner sponsorship for $500 - limited to one - which includes a banner in the dining area and on the pack website; lunch sponsorship for $250 - limited to one - which includes banner recognition at the event; beverage sponsorship for $100 - limited to two - which includes a banner at the beverage area and on the pack website; and hole/tee sponsorship for $80, which includes a custom sign with the company logo on a hole or tee.

For more information, registration, sponsorships or to donate an item, visit www.pack467.net.