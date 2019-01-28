Culinary school bestowed $10,000 grant

The Connecticut Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $96,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations serving residents of 21 towns in Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills.

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut in New Milford is one of the recipients.

The school received a $10,000 grant to support job skills training for unemployed and under-employed adults leading to career paths in the food service industry.

A committee of local residents comprehensively reviewed the submitted grant applications and made recommendations to the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, who approved the grant awards in December.

The grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have created charitable funds at the Foundation over more than nine decades.

Other recipients included the Connecticut Association for Human Services ($5,000), Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness ($10,000), the Connecticut Partnership for Children ($6,000), the Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries in Waterbury ($10,500), the Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury, the fiscal sponsor for Working Cities Waterbury ($15,000), Madre Latina in Waterbury ($5,000), the Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury ($10,000) and the Salvation Army in Waterbury ($14,500).