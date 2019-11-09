Search 
Sat Nov 9 2019

Culinary school to hold community dinner

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT in New Milford will hold a community dinner Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue.

The dinner is part of a series.

“In these busy times it can be difficult to put a meal on the table, to find time to spend with your loved ones or to get to know new people,” said Dawn Hammacott, executive director of the school.

“With the community dinners, we do the prep, cooking and clean-up while guests enjoy time with their family, friends, and neighbors” she said.

Hammacott said the school is “looking forward to this opportunity to provide awareness of the Community Culinary School program while benefiting our community.”

The fall dinner menu will include chicken chili with rice, roasted winter vegetables, corn bread, apple cake and an apple cranberry punch.

The cost is $15 per adult and $7.50 for children 12 and under. Tickets can also be purchased for a community fund, providing funds to those who could not otherwise afford to attend.

Tickets can be purchased at www.communityculinaryschool.org or by calling 203-512-5791.

