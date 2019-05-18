Sherman Library will on May 19 at 3 p.m. present a program, “Culture, Politics and Fake News: Is the UN the Answer?”

Dr. Robert Petrausch of the United Nations Association of Connecticut will be the guest speaker at the Sherman Center library.

Petrausch, a board member of the United Nations Association of Connecticut, will talk about the influence of culture, politics, and fake news and its impact on the UN.

He is a faculty member and former chair of the Department of Mass Communication at Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y.

He holds a doctorate from the Department of Organization and Leadership at Columbia University as well as an MS from Boston University’s School of Communications.

For information and RSVP, call 860-354-2455.