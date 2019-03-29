Search 
Friday, March 29 News
News

Cummings photo program set at museum

on
    Norm Cummings, former longtime editor and photographer at the Greater New Milford Spectrum and, before that, The New Milford Times, will offer a mix of his own photos, photos by his photojournalistic peers and archival historical photos of New Milford at a photograph show and program, “Reflections of New Milford,” April 4. Above, Tristan Tuz of New Milford offers a heartfelt salute while serving as an honorary member of the color guard of his town’s Memorial Day ceremony and parade in 2007.

A photography show and program, featuring works by Norm Cummings, will be held April 4 at 7 p.m. at the New Milford Historical Society & Museum.

Cummings, former longtime sports editor and photographer at the Greater New Milford Spectrum and, before that, The New Milford Times, will offer a mix of his photos, photos by his peers and archival historical photos of New Milford.

Admission will be free for museum members and $5 for non-members.

For information, call the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum at 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.

loading