Alison and Bill Farrell are the new owners of the Barkery Boo’tique on Route 202 in New Milford. They purchased the business in February from the original owner Debbie Bauman. Alison and Bill Farrell are the new owners of the Barkery Boo’tique on Route 202 in New Milford. They purchased the business in February from the original owner Debbie Bauman. Photo: Courtesy Of Barkery Boo’tique Photo: Courtesy Of Barkery Boo’tique Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Customers: Farrells are ‘perfect’ for Barkery Boo’tique 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Alison and Bill Farrell love animals.

They are turning that affection and dedication into a new business venture as owners of Barkery Boo’tique in New Milford.

The couple purchased the business from longtime owner Debbie Bauman Feb. 28, just a few weeks before the stay-at-home orders were announced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This seemed like such a good fit,” Alison said of buying the business, adding she and her husband had been thinking about starting up a business for some time.

Donna Doherty, who shops for treats and other goods for her granddogs and a neighbor’s dog at the store, said the business is “custom fit” for the Farrells because “their animals are their children.”

Those who do visit the store — customers and their four-legged friends — are “greeted as if she is welcoming them into her home,” she said.

The Farrells, who had been customers of the shop for some time, acknowledge the timing of buying a business isn’t ideal, given the economic challenges during a pandemic.

However, patrons still need to care for their pets and the store’s “loyal customers” have made the transition smooth.

“People were so happy we took the store over,” Alison said. “And they keep us going.”

In the early weeks of the pandemic, customers were buying “tons of food” as they planned for the coming weeks.

Things eventually settled down, and the Farrells have had no trouble getting deliveries of the products.

To meet customer demand, the store is open during this time, offering hand sanitizer at the door, and has implemented curbside pickup and delivery.

The shop sells just about everything for both feline and canine friends.

Dry, wet and raw food, treats, chews, gourmet baked goods, pet apparel, collars, harnesses, bath and grooming supplies, hygiene products, flea and tick products and some human apparel are among the offerings at the store located at 92 Park Lane Road (Route 202), just south of the intersection of Routes 202 and 109.

The Farrells will continue to focus on carrying food products that are all natural, organic and made with quality ingredients so customers know where a product is sourced.

In addition, they will work with family-owned and operated companies that sell healthy, natural, organic products, Alison said.

Among them, Rawz, Honest Kitchen, Fromm and others, and for raw food, Primal and Steve’s.

“We pride ourselves in offering local, USA-made food and items,” she said.

Many of the products carried in the store are not found in larger retail pet stores.

The shop sells several dogs treats and raw food that are made in New Milford, including Paul’s Custom Pet Food.

Alison said one of the unique features of the store is food sampling.

Customers can take home samples of dry food for cats and dogs to see if their pets like it.

Read Full Article