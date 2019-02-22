Search 
Friday, February 22 News
Cybersecurity program slated

on

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Microsoft Store, will present a networking event about cybersecurity at the Microsoft Store at Danbury Fair Mall in Danbury Feb. 26 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

The event will teach attendees how to safeguard their important data.

The importance of cybersecurity for business is increasing with the rise of modern and targeted threats.

The free event will offer insight into the cybercrime marketplace, address cybercriminal categories and crime ware kits, as well as offer cybersecurity needs through an interactive risk assessment and teach five ways to defend a business from cybercrime.

For more information and RSVP, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080.

