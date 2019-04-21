Search 
Sun Apr 21 2019

News
News

DAR gala to benefit hospital cancer program

on
    A May 4 anniversary gala hosted by the Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, in recognition of its 125th anniversary, will benefit New Milford Hospital’s Plow to Plate Healthy Meals Program for cancer patients and their caregivers.

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

An anniversary gala to conclude the year-long festivities celebrating the Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution’s 125th anniversary will be held on May 4 at 5 p.m.

The gala will take place at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St.

The event will benefit New Milford Hospital’s Plow to Plate Healthy Meals Program for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Entertainment by renowned jazz singer Wanda I. Houston and the Heth, Bradley and Houston Band will be offered, and the New Milford High School Jazz Band will perform.

The band consists of Houston on lead vocals, Jay Bradley on drums/rhythms, Scot Heth on keyboards/bass/sound, Charlie Tokarz on woodwinds and George Potts on bass.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be offered.

Guests will also have an opportunity to bid on silent auction items.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by visiting www.rs125gala.eventbrite.com or calling Stephanie at 860-372-8389.

