DAR honors Big Y with Flag Certificate

The Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, recently present a flag certificate to Big Y in New Milford.

Regent Bonnie Butler and Flag of the USA Chairwoman Judy Messer presented the certificate to Big Y Manager Brian Murtha.

Since 1909 the NSDAR Flag Committee principle objectives are to keep the flag flying and to protect it continuously under all condition as well as to educate citizens.

The NSDAR, state societies and chapters recognize individuals and groups that show the correct usage of the United States Flag.

Following are some flag facts:

President Benjamin Harrison (1889-1893), husband of DAR first President General Caroline Scott Harrison, ordered the American flag to be flown above the White House and other government buildings and urged schools to do the same.

Flag Day commemorates the date the first Continental Congress adopted the American flag in its First Flag Resolution of June 14, 1777.

While flag celebrations took place for many years, Woodrow Wilson was the first president to issue a proclamation that June 14th be called National Flag Day.

Calvin Coolidge issued a second proclamation in 1927.

Finally, in 1949 Congress approved and President Harry Truman signed the bill officially recognizing Flag Day.

Live television coverage allowed the world to watch Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin raise the American flag on the surface of the moon 20 July 1969.

The 3 x 5 nylon flag was purchased at Sears for $5.50. The pole was driven only 6 to 9 inches into the moon’s surface.

Aldrin reported that because of the proximity to the lunar module, he believed the flag was blown over by the engine’s exhaust during liftoff.

The subsequent six-manned Apollo missions also planted American flags, and those six flags are believed to still be standing as evidenced by photos taken in 2012 by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter camera. However, the flags appear to have faded to white.