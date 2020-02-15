Search 
Saturday, February 15 News
‘DNA & Your Family Tree’ on tap

|on 

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program, “DNA & Your Family Tree,” March 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Professional genealogist Jennifer Zinck, president of the Connecticut Professional Genealogists Council, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library.

A snow date of March 12 is planned.

The program will discuss the different types of DNA tests and how they might help knock down brick walls and connect branches on a tree.

Zinck will share a case history as it relates to Washington.

Zinck specializes in Connecticut research and DNA evidence for genealogy.

She is serving her third term as the president of the Connecticut Professional Genealogists Council and is an instructor in the Boston University Genealogical Research Certificate Program.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

