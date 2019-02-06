Sherman First Selectman Don Lowe stands with new curve signs that were installed on Wakeman Hill Road on Jan. 25 in Sherman. An abundance of curve warning signs were installed as part of a federal grant. Sherman First Selectman Don Lowe stands with new curve signs that were installed on Wakeman Hill Road on Jan. 25 in Sherman. An abundance of curve warning signs were installed as part of a federal grant. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Danbury-area towns call hundreds of new curve signs excessive 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Sherman First Selectman Don Lowe eased his car around Wakeman Hill Road, counting the chevron road signs on the back-to-back curves.

“More signs,” Lowe said, pointing out a group of four and another cluster of five immediately after. “They really let you know.”

There are 68 signs spread out over a mile of the road, marking curves in each direction as part of a new federal program to make rural roads safer.

The signs were installed just before the new year in many towns across the state with a $3.84 million federal grant. But it seems no one expected there to be quite so many.

Officials in Sherman, New Milford and Ridgefield are now trying to remove some of them, saying the number is excessive, especially in the bucolic areas. In New Milford there were 339 signs installed on 14 roads and Ridgefield now has 86 signs on two roads.

Although many residents and officials agree it’s a good idea to make drivers aware of the curves, they have said there are just too many signs and some question whether some of the curves are sharp enough to warrant them.

More Information Bethel: 24 signs on one road Danbury: 203 signs on four roads New Milford: 339 signs on 14 roads Newtown: 241 signs on seven roads Sherman: 68 signs on one road Ridgefield: 86 signs on two roads

“It’s really ruined the road,” Lowe said, comparing the road to one found in a video game instead of a scenic part of Sherman.

A state Department of Transportation spokesman said they worked with the towns to create the plans and the signs help make dangerous roads safer.

Connecticut had 37 fatal crashes on rural roads in 2016, with more than half of them coming from people driving off the road. The amount of accidents that happen on curves is overrepresented, said DOT spokesman Kevin Nursick.

“This is a known problem,” he said. “The DOT is trying to do something to reduce that.”

Town involvement

District 4, which covers northwestern Connecticut, received nearly $782,000 to install signs in 19 towns, including Bethel, Danbury, New Milford, Newtown, Sherman and Ridgefield.

Towns opted to join the program and then sent a list of local roads that could use safety improvements to the state for approval. A plan was then created for the roads that were considered dangerous based on the amount of treatments the town was comfortable with, such as markings on the road, approaching arrow signs and chevron signs for the curves, Nursick said.

The plans took numerous aspects into consideration, including the sharpness of the curve, shoulder width, where a car would go if it goes off the road, sight lines and the speed limit.

Town officials then signed off on these, which is why Nursick said he’s surprised by the backlash.

“It’s somewhat disheartening that after all of that work and after the project was awarded that a town wants to modify the plans,” he said. “These locations have been identified and a project designed to address a safety concern.”

In both New Milford and Sherman, though, the current chief executives inherited the projects from their predecessors, although neither town official placed any blame on the previous administration.

Read Full Article