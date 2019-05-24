Dance companies to perform at reception

The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting “Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things,” an exhibit of photography by John Kane through May 26.

An artist’s reception, featuring performances by dancers from MOMIX and Pilobolus dance companies, is set for May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Widely published, Kane has illustrated magazine pieces and several books, including “The Human Alphabet” with Pilobolus Dance Theater, “Fashion and Color” and “Twisted Yoga,” also with Pilobolus Dance Theater.

His credits include many of the biggest consumer magazines, as well as books and photo essays on fashion, travel, food and modern dance.

The exhibit features s small sample of larger prints from work with independent dancers, as well as well-established dance theater companies MOMIX and Pilobolus.

In addition, a new series of post-industrial abstracts titled “ARTIFACTORY” are on view at the 1 Green Hill Road center.

For more information, including hours, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.