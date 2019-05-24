Search 
Fri May 24 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, May 24 News
News

Dance companies to perform at reception

on

The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting “Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things,” an exhibit of photography by John Kane through May 26.

An artist’s reception, featuring performances by dancers from MOMIX and Pilobolus dance companies, is set for May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Widely published, Kane has illustrated magazine pieces and several books, including “The Human Alphabet” with Pilobolus Dance Theater, “Fashion and Color” and “Twisted Yoga,” also with Pilobolus Dance Theater.

His credits include many of the biggest consumer magazines, as well as books and photo essays on fashion, travel, food and modern dance.

The exhibit features s small sample of larger prints from work with independent dancers, as well as well-established dance theater companies MOMIX and Pilobolus.

In addition, a new series of post-industrial abstracts titled “ARTIFACTORY” are on view at the 1 Green Hill Road center.

For more information, including hours, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

loading