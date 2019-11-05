Daniels places 6th at State Open

-
Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford sophomore Claire Daniels placed sixth in the girls cross country State Open on Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester.
Daniels finished the 3.1 mile race in 19:07, a 6:10 pace. There were 180 competitors in the race.
New Milford senior Garred Farrell finished 51st in the boys race, running the 3.1 mile course in 17:08.