DeLorenzo, Okfgangs to visit book shop

The Hickory Stick Bookshop at 2 Green Hill Road in Washington will host a book signing and discussion with Judy DeLorenzo Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. and a book signing with Dr. Harry Ofgang and Erik Ofgang Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

DeLorenzo, a holistic health practitioner and energy healer, will discuss and sign copies of her cookbook “From Chronically Ill to Vibrantly Well: Recovery Through a Plant-Based Diet.”

The Ofgangs will sign copies of their book “Good Vices: From Beer to Sex, the Surprising Truth About What’s Actually Good for You.”