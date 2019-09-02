DeVoe art to be shown next month

The Hen’s Nest Gallery at 2 Green Hill Road in Washington Depot will present an exhibit of paintings by Edward Spaulding DeVoe of Bridgewater for the month of September, with a reception Sept. 14.

DeVoe, who is acclaimed for the authenticity of his techniques is recognized for his unique ability to “create modern paintings with the qualities of the Renaissance Masters.”

One of the paintings, “Steep Rock Tunnel,” will be featured at the gallery.

DeVoe has exhibited throughout the United States and abroad. His works are in numerous private and public collections in Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Corporate collections include the Ritz Carlton, Reader's Digest and Boehringer Ingelheim. His work was featured at the United Nations Ambassador's Ball and was auctioned by Christie's in support of the World Trade Center Relief Fund.