Deadline nears for Chamber breakfast

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual breakfast March 17 from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

The event, which will focus on “LinkedIn for Personal and Company Branding,” will be held at the Kimberly-Clark Conference Center, 58 Pickett District Road in New Milford.

Registration is due March 10.

Sandra Long, LinkedIn expert, speaker and author, will be the guest speaker.

Attendees will learn in the presentation how to leverage an individual profile and company page to: be memorable and demonstrate one’s unique brand for potential clients and business partners; be found and optimize one’s LinkedIn profile and company page; and be a thought leader and demonstrate one’s expertise using LinkedIn’s newest content sharing options, publishing and company page features.

Long’s approach to LinkedIn resonates with individuals and organizations who believe in building real relationships and authentic brands.

Long’s 2019 TEDx talk, “LinkedIn Community: A Super Power Hiding in Plain Sight,” is viewable on YouTube.

Long is the author of the Amazon best-selling book “LinkedIn for Personal Branding: The Ultimate Guide.”

She also blogs for Workology and LinkedIn.

Long speaks at corporations, universities, conferences, as well as for industry associations.

She is the president of Post Road Consulting LLC in Westport. The company’s clients include sales teams, corporate C-Level executives, HR teams, universities, and recruiters.

She is an adjunct faculty member for Rutgers University Business School Executive Education.

Long is a graduate of the University of Rochester. She is also a board member of the Southern CT Chapter of the Association of Talent Development (ATD).

Due to security requirements at K-C, an individual’s name must appear on the guest list in order to attend. No walk-ins are permitted.

The cost to attend is $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-Chamber members. The cost includes networking, information and take-aways from sponsors and the guest speaker, and breakfast provided by American Pie Company.

Reservations may be made by contacting the Chamber office at nmcc@newmilford

-chamber.com or 860-354-6080, or purchased online at https://newmilford-chamber.com/

product/2020-chamber-

breakfast-ticket/.