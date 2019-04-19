Deadline nears for Children’s Business Fair participation

The creative minds of young entrepreneurs will be showcased May 11 in New Milford.

That’s when the Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will hold its second annual Greater New Milford Children’s Business Fair.

Child entrepreneurs ages 6 to 18 are invited to participate in the event that will be held at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

The application fee per vendor is $15.

The public is invited to attend the free event from noon to 3 p.m.

The community service event affords youth the opportunity to learn about the business process and aims to inspire their entrepreneurial spirit by providing a safe space in which to show and sell their products

Child participants will create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace.

The children are responsible for the setup, sales and interactions with customers.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each of the three age groups: ages 6-9, ages 10-13 and ages 14-18 for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea” and “Most Impressive Presentation."

Participants will also have the opportunity to generate income from sales of their products and/or services.

To learn more or to download an application, visit https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/newmilford by April 22.

To view at video compilation of last year's event, visit https://vimeo.com/316824352.