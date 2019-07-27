Deborah Rose Deborah Rose Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Deborah Rose column: Make the most of things when routines are uprooted 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Monday night’s thunderstorm brought an unexpected twist to our neighborhood — a power outage.

It arrived about 8 p.m., just as my family was in the middle of watching a classic movie, “Clue.”

It wasn’t the first time I’ve seen the movie, and it certainly won’t be the last, so I wasn’t too disappointed it suddenly stopped.

As the blanket of nightfall grew thicker, and the rain made its way along the gutters and down the downspouts, we located flashlights and settled in — with a book.

We had borrowed the book, “Sir Gaiwan & the Green Knight,” as told by Micahel Morpurgo, from New Milford Public Library not too long ago

I had high expectations that the kids would actually read it. And since that hadn’t yet happened, I decided to take matters into my own hands.

I opened the thick book and, in my version of an English accent — because it seemed fitting to read the story with a more sophisticated sounding accent — began reading the introduction to set the tone for the story.

My dramatic reading of the tale continued for a while until eyes grew heavy. It was time to rest.

I set the book down and enjoyed the quiet, but for the faint sound of rain pattering on summer leaves outside and crickets’ song heard through an open window.

It’s funny how often we don’t have a clue what we need until the universe hands it to us.

Sometimes all we need is to turn down the lights.

We have to make the most of what we are presented.