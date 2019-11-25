Search 
Mon Nov 25 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, November 25 News
News

Dedication ceremony

|on 
  • The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a plaque to Vietnam veterans beneath a tree they planted this spring in honor of Vietnam veterans. The ceremony took place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Above are, from left to right, Heidi Norcross, Jennie Rehnberg, Tricia Gregory and Bonnie Butler and, in back, Pat Pavlick, Mary Schenzer, Katy Francis and Marcella Martin. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

    The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a plaque to Vietnam veterans beneath a tree they planted this spring in honor of Vietnam veterans. The ceremony took place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Above are, from left to right, Heidi Norcross, Jennie Rehnberg, Tricia Gregory and Bonnie Butler and, in back, Pat Pavlick, Mary Schenzer, Katy Francis and Marcella Martin.

    less

    The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a plaque to Vietnam veterans beneath a tree they planted this spring in honor of Vietnam veterans. The ceremony took place on Veterans

    ... more
    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a plaque to Vietnam veterans beneath a tree they planted this spring in honor of Vietnam veterans. The ceremony took place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Above are, from left to right, Heidi Norcross, Jennie Rehnberg, Tricia Gregory and Bonnie Butler and, in back, Pat Pavlick, Mary Schenzer, Katy Francis and Marcella Martin.

less

The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a plaque to Vietnam veterans beneath a tree they planted this spring in honor of Vietnam veterans. The ceremony took place on Veterans

... more
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a plaque to Vietnam veterans beneath a tree they planted this spring in honor of Vietnam veterans. The ceremony took place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Above are, from left to right, Heidi Norcross, Jennie Rehnberg, Tricia Gregory and Bonnie Butler and, in back, Pat Pavlick, Mary Schenzer, Katy Francis and Marcella Martin.

loading