DelVecchio offers classes at VCA

Village Center for the Arts in New Milford has announced several classes taught by teacher Kari DelVecchio.

DelVecchio, who has been at the arts center for almost four years, brings mixed media to a new level, introducing both traditional and alternative methods to utilize materials.

Her classes are project-based, and each session teaches new ways to incorporate texture, color, shape, and pattern with a whimsical and unique approach.

Her mixed media classes for youths ages 7 to 14 are held Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

She also teaches a Concepts in Drawing class for individuals ages 9 to 17 who have previous drawing experience, on Fridays.

She Implements critical thinking, design, depth, dimension, composition, looking at balance and shapes in her class.

DelVecchio, who graduated with a BA from Propersi Institute of Art, is an accomplished artist, graphic designer, mixed media artist and teacher.

For more information, including tuition assistance, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.