Secretary of State Denise Merrill, right, joins, from left to right, Barbara Boucher, Republican Deputy Registrar of Voters, Town Clerk Sheila Anson, Lois Pinney, Republican Registrar of Voters, Denise Arturi, Democratic Deputy Registrar of Voters, Liddy Adams, Democratic Registrar of Voters, Diane Chase, recently retired Republican Registrar of Voters and First Selectman Mark Lyon, for a photograph after Merrill presented the town with the 2018 Democracy Cup.

Democracy Cup returns to Washington

The town of Washington has — for the fourth time since 2001 — earned the Democracy Cup.

The cup, co-sponsored by the East Haddam Civic Association, recognizes high voter turnout on Election Day and is presented in four categories based on town size.

“This is great,” said First Selectman Mark E. Lyon. “It shows civic involvement of our citizens and citizenship involvement is what makes Washington such a great place to live.”

The 2018 Democracy Cup was presented by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill Monday afternoon at Bryan Memorial Town Hall, where a gathering of town officials and residents met for the ceremony.

Washington won the title in the small town category, followed by Granby in the mid-size category, Guilford in the large town category and West Hartford in the city category.

The cup recognizes Washington’s 87.66 percent voter turnout for the November 2018 election.

The percentage is the highest overall voter turnout in the state, Merrill said. Statewide, turnout was 65.19 percent.

Washington earned the cup in 2001 with 66.2 percent voter turnout, 2003 with 66.10 voter turnout and 2004 with 93.08 voter turnout.

Bridgewater won the cup in 2009.

“This is quite an honor,” said Liddy Adams, Democratic Registrar of Voters, moments before she introduced Merrill.

After the ceremony, two Shepaug Valley School students, Erin McGrath, 18, and Owen Moore, 17, accompanied by their principal, Kim Gallo, held the cup.

“From a student perspective, it’s important to be engaged in the community,” Erin said of the reason she and her classmate attended the event.