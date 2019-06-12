Democrats to hold end-of-session review

The New Milford Democratic Town Committee will present an end-of-session panel discussion as part of its monthly “Wake Up with the Dems Coffee & Conversation” June 15 at 9 a.m. at John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road.

The event will highlight the 2019 legislative session and outcomes of hot topics like gun reform, paid family leave, minimum wage, reproductive rights, immigration and the environment.

The discussion will last about 45 minutes and be followed by a Q&A.

The New Milford Democratic mayoral candidate Tom O’Brien will serve as moderator, with confirmed guests Eva Bermúdez Zimmerman of the Service Employees International Union, 2001 organizing director, who will discuss minimum wage and labor legislation; Jeremy Stein, executive director of CT Against Gun Violence, who will highlight gun violence prevention legislation; and State Representative Marie Horn (R-64th).