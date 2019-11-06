Demonstration planned at art gallery

The Gregory James Gallery in New Milford is presenting an exhibit of more than 40 new and recent landscape paintings by Connecticut artist Jim Laurino through Dec. 8.

A demonstration with the artist will be held Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.

Laurino, who studied design and color theory at the University of Connecticut, paints en plein air in a bold representational style, producing evocative scenes of rivers, lakes, seascapes, woodlands, farms, historic buildings and other iconic scenes in the Northeast.

His compositions appear almost photographic from a vantage point of eight to 10 feet.

The artist is inspired by the thick brushstrokes of Van Gogh, and by the Impressionists, notably American artists Childe Hassam and Theodore Robison.

For more information, call the Gregory James Gallery, located on Route 202, at 860-354-3436 or visit www.gregoryjamesgallery.com.