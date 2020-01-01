Kimberly-Clark in New Milford will receive the Employer of the Year Award at a special dinner later this year. Kimberly-Clark in New Milford will receive the Employer of the Year Award at a special dinner later this year. Photo: Chris Bozek Photo: Chris Bozek Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dinner to celebrate ‘Best of the Best’ businesses 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Corporation for New Milford Economic Development has announced the Best of the Best Awards Dinner will be held Jan. 23.

The event, which will take place at 19 Main on Main Street, will recognize companies and individuals who are leaders in economic development, private investment, and talent attraction and retention in New Milford.

The public is invited to attend.

Businesses that will be honored include New Milford Hospital, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Hal Fischel ofFischel Properties.

Commissioner David Lehman of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development will be a special guest speaker.

Lehman, who is also Governor Lamont’s senior economic advisor, was with Goldman Sachs for 15 years as the global head of real estate finance and investment banking prior to this new role.

“The award categories closely align with the mission of the Corporation to promote the economic well-being and improve the quality of life for all area residents,” said CNMED Chairman Oley Carpp.

Carpo said the Economic Development Project of the Year was selected from the dozen companies that invested more than $500,000 in New Milford for physical expansions or new construction during the calendar years of 2018 and 2019.

Project of the Year Award

New Milford Hospital, now part of Nuvance Health, will receive the Project of the Year Award for their ongoing commitment to maintaining a state-of-the-art presence in New Milford and investing more than $750,000 into facilities as part of a continuous improvement program.

New Milford Hospital provides high-quality inpatient medical and surgical services in addition to a broad range of outpatient testing, cancer treatment, and primary and specialty care.

“Businesses and their employees, and residents from pre-school to retirement ages rely on New Milford Hospital for wellness, emergency and cancer care, and now for family practice and specialty providers,” said New Milford’s Economic Development Director Karen Pollard.

“With the newly completed merger with Nuvance Health, a NY-CT network composed of seven hospitals with 2,600 medical providers, we can now access even more care right here at home, making New Milford more competitive for businesses as well as residents,” she said.

“New Milford Hospital is most important to our quality of life and to maintaining a healthy and diverse economy,” Pollard added.

Employer of the Year Award

The Employer of the Year Award recognizes a New Milford business that invests in their people’s talent and education, well-being and community connections.

Nominees were asked to complete an application and provide information about training programs, on-boarding of new employees, enrichment and quality of life programs, and how they encourage community engagement within the workforce.

While company size was not a consideration, the honoree in this category is also New Milford’s largest manufacturing employer.

