Wed Jan 30 2019

Wednesday, January 30
News

Dinner to celebrate Lincoln’s birthday

on

The Kent Republican Town Committee will celebrate Lincoln’s birthday Feb. 17 at Bull’s Bridge Inn on Route 7 North in Kent.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Vincent LaFontan coordinates the event.

The cost is $30 per person or $55 per couple, with tax and tip included.

State Sen. Craig Miner and State Central Committee members John Morris and Ginny Landgrebe have been invited to attend and will address the crowd.

Local and area residents who would like to attend should call LaFontan at vlafontan@snet.net, Scott Harvey at cpplprez@yahoo.com or 860-927-5016, Andy Ocif at 860-927-3318 or aocif3318@charter.net, or Karen Casey at 937-4095 or kcasey@williampitt.com.

Reservations should be made by Feb. 14.

