Directors named to economic development group

The Corporation for New Milford Economic Development, a nonprofit organization founded to expand and develop new business opportunities in the town, has elected four new members to its board of directors.

The directors were announced by Alexander “Oley” Carpp, president, and Karen Pollard, economic development director for the Town of New Milford.

New board members include Kristen Gizzi, executive director of Litchfield Crossings and director of real estate for ECCO Development, Kerry Parker, superintendent of New Milford Public Schools, Adele Lynn Conner, senior director of development of Nuvance Health/New Milford Hospital and Dean Barile, CEO of Amore4wine.

“Each of these new members brings a special brand of expertise that we’ve needed to round out our board,” said Carpo.

“Kristen whose vast knowledge of the retail sector will be invaluable as well as Adele in health services, Kerry in education and Dean in entrepreneurship and innovation,” she said.

“And Karen’s presence on the board as economic development director will give us great perspective into the operations and decision making associated with strategic industry sectors and particularly what New Milford needs to be thinking about to continue to be successful and grow,” Carpo said.

“Both Karen and I are looking forward to having them all be regular participants in the Board’s deliberations and their voices to become catalysts for the greater good of our community,” she said.

The Corporation is a 501-C-3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to benefit the New Milford community by increasing employment opportunities and the establishment and expansion of business and industry.

It is designated as the Town of New Milford’s development agency. P.O. Box 387, 43 West St., New Milford, Ct 06776.

For more information, visit www.newmilford.org or call 860-355-5001.