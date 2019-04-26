Dolr Bill’s to launch leage for veterans

A new bowling program for veterans will kick off in June.

Bill Anderson, owner of Dolr Bill’s Bowling & Family Entertainment Center in New Milford, has announced a veterans doubles league, which will begin June 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The league will run for 12 weeks.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Anderson said, crediting his son, Kevin, as the one who recently initiated the program’s movement.

The program is open to doubles, consisting of a veteran and his/her family member, friend or fellow veteran.

For more info For more information about the program, or to make a financial donation to the program, call the center at 860-350-2695.

The cost is $14 per person, which includes shoe rental, for weekly bowling.

Anderson recognized not all veterans have the financial means for a bowling session.

That’s why he has sought donations from the community. He already has some funds set aside to pay for eligible veterans.

“We don’t’ have anything like this in town,” Jeff McBreairty, commander of the American Legion in New Milford, said when he learned of the program.

A former scratch bowler, McBreairty said he might be interested in getting involved in such a league.

The center, located in Lore’s Lanes on Route 7, has automated bumpers, ramps and light weight bowling balls to accommodate bowlers of all ages and skill levels.

In addition, the facility is accessible for individuals with walkers and/or wheelchairs.

