Tue Feb 26 2019

Tuesday, February 26
Donate Life

on
  • The Town of New Milford recently recognized National Wear Red Day and National Heart Health Month with a special ceremony celebrating Donate Life. The Donate Life flag was raised at noon at the flagpole at Roger Sherman Town Hall, and Brian Kozo, who received a heart transplant last February, was honored. He is shown above with New Milford Mayor Pete Bass. Photo: Courtesy Of Donna Kozo / The News-Times Contributed

    The Town of New Milford recently recognized National Wear Red Day and National Heart Health Month with a special ceremony celebrating Donate Life. The Donate Life flag was raised at noon at the flagpole at Roger Sherman Town Hall, and Brian Kozo, who received a heart transplant last February, was honored. He is shown above with New Milford Mayor Pete Bass.

The Town of New Milford recently recognized National Wear Red Day and National Heart Health Month with a special ceremony celebrating Donate Life. The Donate Life flag was raised at noon at the flagpole at Roger Sherman Town Hall, and Brian Kozo, who received a heart transplant last February, was honored. He is shown above with New Milford Mayor Pete Bass.

