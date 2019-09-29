The New Milford Lions Club recently received a check for $405 from Affordable Automotive. The donation was made through the business’ Giving Back Program. Each month, Affordable Automotive gives $5 per oil change to a local organization. For August, the business performed 81 oil changes, thus the club received $405. Above are, from left to right, Lions President Tammy Deak, Affordable Automotive co-owner Rose Koulouris, Lion Helena Short and Affordable Automotive co-owner Dimitri Koulouris.